Banco Popular H1 profit up 7 pct but net interest income falls

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Popular said on Friday its net profit rose 7.2 percent in the first half of 2015 to 188 million euros ($206 million), in line with analysts’ forecasts, as its bad debts fell and it booked lower charges against troubled loans.

First-half net interest income was also in line with forecasts, although it fell by 0.3 percent to 1.13 billion euros and the bank’s revenues dropped 18 percent in the period. ($1 = 0.9145 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)