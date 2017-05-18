Spanish government does not plan injection of public funds into Banco Popular

MADRID, May 18 (Reuters) - Spain's economy minister said on Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.

Popular's capital levels were still above regulatory requirements, Luis de Guindos said at an event in Madrid, citing feedback from the Bank of Spain.

Several Spanish banks this week have shown interest in a potential merger with Popular, as its new management considers options for how to cope with billions of euros in toxic assets. (Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Jesus Aguado)