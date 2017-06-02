FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Solution for Banco Popular is a capital raise or a sale - Spanish govt
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 3 months ago

Solution for Banco Popular is a capital raise or a sale - Spanish govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 2 (Reuters) - The solution for troubled Spanish lender Banco Popular is either a capital raise or a sale, a spokesman for Spain's government said on Friday, adding that it was not worried about the situation.

"(Popular) passed its stress tests ... it is in the process of a sale or a capital raise, nothing more. Complete calm. We are going to wait for the next steps," Inigo Mendez de Vigo told a news conference.

Popular says it is seeking a buyer after Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos ruled out a state bailout. The bank says it could extend a deadline of June 10 for binding offers. (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Inmaculada Sanz; Editing by Robert Hetz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.