By Karen Freifeld

A New York judge has refused to dismiss a class action lawsuit accusing Banco Popular North America of charging improper overdraft fees.

In a decision signed Thursday, Justice Anil Singh of New York state court in Manhattan said the bank must face claims that customers overdrew on their account because of the bank’s allegedly deceptive practices.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/218Yz4e (Additional reporting by Dena Aubin)