10 months ago
Spain's Banco Popular posts tiny Q3 profit of 416,000 euros
#Financials
October 28, 2016 / 6:00 AM / 10 months ago

Spain's Banco Popular posts tiny Q3 profit of 416,000 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Popular on Friday reported a profit of 416,000 euros ($453,523.20) in the third-quarter, as it is in the process of cleaning up its balance sheet.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 500 million euros in the third quarter, just below forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts.

In June, Popular finalised a 2.5-billion-euro capital hike to clean up its toxic property asset portfolio and announced provisions of 4.7 billion euros, which it said could lead to overall losses of 2 billion euros in 2016.

Popular, Spain's sixth biggest bank, had posted profit of 122,000 euros in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Jesus Aguado)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
