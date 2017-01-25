UPDATE 1-Santander to sell debut euro senior non-preferred bond

(adds background)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Banco Santander is preparing to sell an inaugural senior non-preferred bond issue as early as this week as it starts to tackle an approximate 30bn issuance target over the next two years.

The Spanish bank (rated A3/A-/A-) said earlier this month that it plans to issue 16bn-20bn in 2017 and another 12bn-15.5bn in 2018 of so-called senior non-preferred .

This new style of senior debt is expected to become a major asset class for European banks as they respond to regulatory demands to beef up their loss absorbing buffers.

Observers had expected the bank to make the most of buoyant market conditions after publishing its full year results on Wednesday, when it reported strong underlying profit growth.

It has mandated Barclays and Santander as structuring advisors and Barclays, HSBC, Natixis and Santander as joint lead managers for the euro five-year benchmark, expected to be rated Baa2/BBB+/A-.

Though the European Commission endorsed the senior non-preferred format late last year, the legislation permitting this type of issuance is only in place in France and is not expected to be passed elsewhere in Europe before the second half of 2017 at the earliest.

But global systemically important banks (GSIBs) like Santander - which must meet a global standard known as total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) - cannot necessarily afford to wait that long, and the lender said it was considering using contractual provisions to save time.

"Senior notes would include a contractual status clause which would contemplate a senior second ranking ('senior non-preferred') in resolution and insolvency," the issuer wrote in a presentation.

It said on Wednesday that the notes are intended to be eligible for TLAC and Europe's minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL), once those proposed regulations have been approved.

Santander plans to issue 12bn-14bn of 2017's target out of the main issuing entity, with another 2bn-3bn apiece from Santander UK and Santander Holdings USA. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)