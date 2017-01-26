FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Santander opens books on inaugural senior non-preferred bond
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2017 / 9:43 AM / 7 months ago

Santander opens books on inaugural senior non-preferred bond

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Banco Santander has opened books on an inaugural five-year senior non-preferred bond issue at 135bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The Spanish lender (rated A3/A-/A-) announced on Wednesday that it had appointed Barclays and Santander as structuring advisors and Barclays, HSBC, Natixis and Santander as joint lead managers for the euro February 2022 benchmark.

The so-called "second ranking senior notes" are intended to be TLAC/MREL eligible instruments once the proposed TLAC/MREL EU regulations have been approved.

The bonds are expected to be rated Baa2/BBB+/A-.

The transaction is expected to be priced later on Thursday. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.