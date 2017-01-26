Santander opens books on inaugural senior non-preferred bond

LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Banco Santander has opened books on an inaugural five-year senior non-preferred bond issue at 135bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The Spanish lender (rated A3/A-/A-) announced on Wednesday that it had appointed Barclays and Santander as structuring advisors and Barclays, HSBC, Natixis and Santander as joint lead managers for the euro February 2022 benchmark.

The so-called "second ranking senior notes" are intended to be TLAC/MREL eligible instruments once the proposed TLAC/MREL EU regulations have been approved.

The bonds are expected to be rated Baa2/BBB+/A-.

The transaction is expected to be priced later on Thursday. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith)