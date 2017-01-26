FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Banco Santander launches 1.5bn senior non-preferred
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 7 months ago

Banco Santander launches 1.5bn senior non-preferred

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Banco Santander has launched a 1.5bn five-year debut senior non-preferred bond at 120bp over mid-swaps on orders of around 4.25bn according to a lead.

The trade via lead managers Barclays, Santander, HSBC and Natixis will come at the tight end of the 120bp-125bp guidance, and well inside the 135bp area initial price thoughts set earlier on Thursday.

The so-called "second ranking senior notes" are intended to be TLAC/MREL eligible instruments once the proposed TLAC/MREL EU regulations have been approved.

The bonds, which mature February 2022, are expected to be rated Baa2/BBB+/A-. Santander is rated A3/A-/A-.

The transaction will be priced later today. (Reporting By Laura Benitez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.