Banco Santander launches 1.5bn senior non-preferred

LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Banco Santander has launched a 1.5bn five-year debut senior non-preferred bond at 120bp over mid-swaps on orders of around 4.25bn according to a lead.

The trade via lead managers Barclays, Santander, HSBC and Natixis will come at the tight end of the 120bp-125bp guidance, and well inside the 135bp area initial price thoughts set earlier on Thursday.

The so-called "second ranking senior notes" are intended to be TLAC/MREL eligible instruments once the proposed TLAC/MREL EU regulations have been approved.

The bonds, which mature February 2022, are expected to be rated Baa2/BBB+/A-. Santander is rated A3/A-/A-.

The transaction will be priced later today. (Reporting By Laura Benitez)