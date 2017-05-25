FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Brazil's Santander unit sees space to strengthen agribusiness lending
May 25, 2017 / 2:48 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil's Santander unit sees space to strengthen agribusiness lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CUIABÁ, Brazil, May 25 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA , the country's fifth largest bank by assets, believes an ongoing drop in interest rates will provide an opportunity for private sector banks to increase lending to the agribusiness sector.

Speaking as the host of an agribusiness conference in Mato Grosso, Sérgio Rial, the bank's chief executive since January 2016, said state-run Banco do Brasil SA has been a key agribusiness lender, but that is going to change. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)

