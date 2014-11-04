Santander Brasil misses third-quarter profit estimate

SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA , the country’s largest foreign bank, posted on Tuesday third-quarter net income of 536.7 million reais ($215 million), missing poll estimates.

Net income, a measure of profit including one-time charges, was expected at 618 million reais in a Reuters poll of four analysts. The São Paulo-based lender’s loan book reached 234.516 billion reais at the end of the quarter, compared with the poll’s 233.2 billion reais estimate.

Santander Brasil did not immediately unveiled the number for recurring profit, the most widely watched gauge for net income. The 90-day default ratio was 3.7 percent of outstanding loans, compared with 4.1 percent the prior quarter.