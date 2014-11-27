Santander vows to extend $10 bln in Brazil infrastructure credit

SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Banco Santander SA Chairwoman Ana Botin pledged on Thursday to extend $10 billion for credit to infrastructure projects in Brazil, one of the Spanish bank’s largest markets.

In a statement, Santander said that Botin, who met Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff earlier in the day, reaffirmed the lender’s commitment to extend more loans to small- and mid-sized companies. Botin added that Santander has already invested $4 billion in Brazil this year.

Banco Santander Brasil SA, the nation’s largest foreign lender, is Santander’s unit in Latin America’s largest economy. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)