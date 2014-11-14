Spain's Santander terminates ex-IMF chief Rodrigo Rato's contract

MADRID, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander is dissolving its international advisory board, a spokesman said, hence terminating the contract of former IMF chief Rodrigo Rato in the highest-profile decision from Ana Botin since she took the helm of the bank in September.

Rato, who served as head of the International Monetary Fund and as Spain’s economy minister, was hired in Sept. 2013. He was recently accused of improper management by magistrates investigating allegations that dozens of former executives used company credit cards for personal expenses.