FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Banco Santander posts 14 pct profit rise in Q1 on Brazilian strength
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2017 / 5:10 AM / 4 months ago

Banco Santander posts 14 pct profit rise in Q1 on Brazilian strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - Banco Santander opened Spain's bank reporting season on Wednesday with a 14 percent rise in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier, beating analysts' forecasts and helped by strong business in its largest market Brazil.

Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank by market value, reported net profit of 1.87 billion euros ($2.05 billion) in the first three months of the year against analysts' forecasts of 1.77 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 8.4 billion euros, up 10 percent from a year ago.

In Brazil, where it makes about 26 percent of its profits, net profit improved for the fifth quarter in a row. ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Angus Berwick)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.