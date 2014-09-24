FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Santander confirms studying asset management merger with Unicredit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Spain’s largest bank Santander confirmed on Wednesday it was studying a potential merger of its fund management business with that of Italy’s Unicredit SpA , though gave no further details on the deal.

UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni told reporters on Tuesday that the proposal was to combine Santander Asset Management with UniCredit’s Pioneer unit, with each bank owning about a third of the new company.

Private equity funds Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic, already partners in Santander Asset Management, would together take the remaining third, before exiting the venture in a few years when it would likely be listed on the stock market, Ghizzoni said.

“At this time no agreement has been reached as to the potential structure or the terms of that possible transaction ...Santander will inform the market if and when it reaches an agreement in the future to implement such a transaction,” the bank said in a statement to the Spanish market regulator. (Reporting by Banglore Newsroom; writing by Paul Day; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
