Banco Santander sets price range for capital hike - source
January 8, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

Banco Santander sets price range for capital hike - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Banco Santander has set the price range for its capital hike at 6.18-6.50 euros a share, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, representing a discount of between 5 and 10 percent of the closing share price.

The Spanish bank is selling 1.258 billion shares in a 7.5 billion-euro ($8.9 billion) capital increase. Shares in the lender closed at 6.86 euros each on Thursday.

Books are expected to close before the market opens on Friday, the source said.

Santander declined to comment. UBS and Goldman Sachs, which are running the accelerated bookbuild, also declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8467 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Steve Slater)

