Santander sells custody business stake to Warburg Pincus-led group
#Market News
June 19, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

Santander sells custody business stake to Warburg Pincus-led group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 19 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s biggest bank Santander said on Thursday it had agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in its securities custody business to a holding led by U.S. buyout firm Warburg Pincus.

In a regulatory filing, Santander said it would book a 410-million-euro ($556.45 million) net capital gain on the sale of the business, valued at 975 million euros. It will retain a 50 percent stake.

Singapore’s Temasek is also part of the group that will become a new partner of Santander in the business.

$1 = 0.7368 Euros Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Jason Neely

