Brazil investigating fourth small bank in two years-report

* Central bank investigating shortfall at Schahin-newspaper

* Banco BMG, buyer of troubled bank, unavailable for comment

* Woes at small- and mid-sized banks highlight funding gap

SAO PAULO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank is investigating irregular accounting at small lender Banco Schahin after discovering a capital shortfall of some 1.1 billion reais ($543 million), according to a report published by newspaper Estado de S. Paulo on Sunday.

The central bank has found evidence that the lender inflated its balance sheet with loans to partnered institutions and other questionable lending practices, the paper reported, without saying how it obtained the information.

A spokesman for the central bank said the authority did not comment on its investigations. A spokesman for Banco BMG, which acquired Schahin last year, could not be reached for a comment.

An investigation into Schahin would make it the fourth troubled small- or mid-sized bank in Brazil to face allegations of fraud since 2010. Some investors see the woes as further evidence of a funding gap that has made mid-cap lenders vulnerable to a downturn in credit markets.

Without deposits from an extensive network of branches, smaller Brazilian banks rely on capital markets for financing. But credit markets have tightened since the global financial crisis of 2008 at the same time that lower lending rates in Brazil have hurt revenue.

Last month, Banco BMG entered a joint venture with Itaú Unibanco Holding , Brazil’s largest private-sector lender. The deal came amid speculation that BMG, under strain after the purchase of Schahin, could be bought by Banco Bradesco or investment bank BTG Pactual.