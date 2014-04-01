FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco BPI says sold 1.3 bln euros in Portugal, Italy debt
April 1, 2014

Banco BPI says sold 1.3 bln euros in Portugal, Italy debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, April 1 (Reuters) - Portugal’s third-largest listed bank BPI said on Tuesday it sold over 1.3 billion euros in Portuguese and Italian public debt due to changes in the regulatory framework, which brought a pre-tax loss of 132 million euros.

It said the sale of medium and long-term debt was aimed at reducing its exposure to public debt and thereby cutting the future volatility of the capital ratios.

It follows the introduction of Basel 3 standards into European law, which means that bond holdings are marked to market at all times, BPI said.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves

