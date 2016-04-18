FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal PM says hopes BPI can cut exposure to Angola quickly
#Financials
April 18, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

Portugal PM says hopes BPI can cut exposure to Angola quickly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - Portugal’s prime minister said on Monday that he hopes the country’s second-largest listed bank, Banco BPI, can quickly reduce its costly exposure to Angola.

Spain’s Caixabank, which is BPI’s largest shareholder, launched a takeover bid for BPI on Monday after failing to agree with Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos on a complex agreement which would have included her buying part of BPI’s stake in Angolan bank BFA.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said he hoped the conditions were now in place for the European Central Bank to accept that BPI was working to reduce its stake in BFA.

“My view is that .... a reduction of BFA in BPI’s portfolio will succeed in a relatively short period,” Costa told reporters in Paris.

New European rules kicked in on April 10 requiring banks to fully provision for exposure to the Angolan market and the failure of the agreement between Caixabank and dos Santos now means BPI has to pay daily fines to the ECB. BPI has entered into contact with the ECB over the exposure.

BPI owns 50.1 percent of BFA, while Unitel, the Angolan telecom firm dos Santos controls jointly with state oil company Sonangol, holds 49.9 percent. (Reporting By Yves Clarisse and Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge, editing by Shrikesh Laxmidas)

