BPI profit up 3 percent on bonds, interest income drops

LISBON, April 24 (Reuters) - Banco BPI, Portugal’s third-largest listed lender, posted on Wednesday a 3 percent rise in first-quarter net profit mostly thanks to capital gains from sales of government bonds, while net interest income fell.

The net profit of 40.5 million euros ($52.6 million) fell short of an average analysts’ forecast of 46 million euros.

Net interest income fell nearly 7 percent to 116 million euros, compared to 145 million euros predicted by analysts, to a large extent due to interest paid on over 1 billion euros in recapitalisation loans from the government.

Portugal’s 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout earmarked 12 billion euros for banks, of which about 6 billion euros have been used.

BPI said it decided to make an early repayment to the state of a further 100 million euros in these loans after paying back 200 million last month. It still owes the state 900 million euros.

BPI said it made a capital gain of 129 million euros from sales of government bonds bought last year, aided by a sharp improvement in investor sentiment over the euro zone debt crisis.

Net profit at its overseas unit, mainly in Angola, dipped 1 percent from a year earlier to 19.3 million euros.

The bank's shares had closed 1.74 percent higher at 1.055 euros before the results were announced.