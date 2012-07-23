FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Bradesco targets return on equity at 20 pct-CEO
July 23, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's Bradesco targets return on equity at 20 pct-CEO

SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco expects to post return on equity of around 20 percent in coming quarters as Brazil’s second-largest private sector bank diversifies its sources of revenue, keeps expenses under control and puts a lid on loan delinquencies, Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco said on Monday.

Return on equity, known as ROE, is a widely used gauge of profitability in the banking industry.

Early indicators are showing that loan defaults in Brazil will stabilize and begin declining soon, Trabuco said, without elaborating on a timetable for that.

