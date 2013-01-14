FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Bradesco sees downward trend in defaults this year
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2013 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's Bradesco sees downward trend in defaults this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil’s No. 2 private sector bank, is forecasting a decline in loan delinquencies to extend throughout the year, a senior executive told Reuters on Monday.

The bank decided Monday to increase the supply of consumer credit for individuals exempt from preliminary approval by 14 billion reais ($6.9 billion), a jump of almost 20 percent, according to Octávio de Lazari Junior, Bradesco’s senior vice president in charge of lending. The decision followed the assessment that the trend in delinquencies will prevail for the year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.