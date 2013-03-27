FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's CAOA sees BVA purchase sinking amid rift with creditors
March 27, 2013 / 5:21 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's CAOA sees BVA purchase sinking amid rift with creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian entrepreneur Carlos Alberto Oliveira Andrade failed to rally support from some creditors of Banco BVA to take over the bankrupt small-sized lender, just hours ahead of a central bank deadline on Wednesday to avert its liquidation.

A proposal by Oliveira and his car dealership and financing group CAOA to pay bondholders of BVA’s local and dollar-denominated debt a 65 percent discount on their holdings was rejected by a group of pension and retirement funds represented by local BNY Mellon and Drachma Capital, CAOA said in a statement.

“It’s hard to tell whether the negotiations will continue, because Banco BVA could be liquidated in any moment,” the statement said. Brazil’s central bank seized Banco BVA on Oct. 19, citing deteriorating financing conditions and a breach of regulations at the Rio de Janeiro-based lender.

CAOA said that an extension of the deadline was unlikely.

Calls to media representatives of BNY Mellon and Drachma were not immediately answered.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
