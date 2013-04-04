FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil gives additional 120 days to probe fraud at Banco BVA
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2013 / 8:51 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil gives additional 120 days to probe fraud at Banco BVA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank appointed a committee to investigate alleged irregularities at seized lender Banco BVA SA for an additional 120 days, giving potential buyers more time to consider acquiring the troubled mid-sized lender.

The central bank had seized Banco BVA, which is based in Rio de Janeiro, on Oct. 19, citing deteriorating financing conditions and a breach of regulations. Regulators at the time had given administrators of the bank 90 days to find a buyer or face liquidation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.