New Issue-Banco de Credito del Peru sells $350 mln notes
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 9:44 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Banco de Credito del Peru sells $350 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Banco de Credito del Peru 
(BCP), acting through its Panamanian branch on Thursday sold
$350 million of fixed to floating rate subordinated notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.  	
    For the first 10-years the notes are at a fixed-rate, then
they float at 704.3 basis points over the three-month London
interbank offered rate.	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU 	
	
AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 6.125 PCT   MATURITY    04/25/2027   	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   10/25/2012	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 6.125 PCT    SETTLEMENT  04/24/2012   	
S&P N/A         SPREAD 416 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

