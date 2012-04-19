New Issue-Banco de Credito del Peru sells $350 mln notes

April 19 (Reuters) - Banco de Credito del Peru (BCP), acting through its Panamanian branch on Thursday sold $350 million of fixed to floating rate subordinated notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. For the first 10-years the notes are at a fixed-rate, then they float at 704.3 basis points over the three-month London interbank offered rate. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU AMT $350 MLN COUPON 6.125 PCT MATURITY 04/25/2027 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/25/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 6.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/24/2012 S&P N/A SPREAD 416 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A