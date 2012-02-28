FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manila's Banco de Oro 2011 net profit up 19 pct y/y
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 28, 2012 / 1:21 AM / 6 years ago

Manila's Banco de Oro 2011 net profit up 19 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Full year ending Dec. 31,
2011.  	
                        (in billion pesos)  	
    Net income           10.5      vs      8.8  	
    NOTE: Banco de Oro Unibank Inc, the Philippines'  
largest lender by assets, is a unit of conglomerate SM  
Investments Corp owned by the country's richest man
Henry Sy.  	
    The lender said in a statement its non-interest income, made
up of fee-based income and trading and foreign exchange gains,
rose 17 percent to 20.9 billion pesos.	
    ($1 = 42.9 pesos)  	
	
	
	
 (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait)

