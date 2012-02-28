Manila's Banco de Oro 2011 net profit up 19 pct y/y

MANILA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Full year ending Dec. 31, 2011. (in billion pesos) Net income 10.5 vs 8.8 NOTE: Banco de Oro Unibank Inc, the Philippines' largest lender by assets, is a unit of conglomerate SM Investments Corp owned by the country's richest man Henry Sy. The lender said in a statement its non-interest income, made up of fee-based income and trading and foreign exchange gains, rose 17 percent to 20.9 billion pesos. ($1 = 42.9 pesos) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait)