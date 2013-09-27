FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco Desio to submit expression of interest for Pop Spoleto
September 27, 2013 / 4:38 PM / 4 years ago

Banco Desio to submit expression of interest for Pop Spoleto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Italian lender Banco di Desio e della Brianza said on Friday it would submit a non-binding expression of interest to buy cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Spoleto, which is currently under special administration.

The bank said in a statement its capital ratios would remain “more than adequate” if it completed the acquisition, and ruled out needing a capital increase.

It said any financial details about the operation would be determined, if applicable, after the due diligence process.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Danilo Masoni

