FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Banco Desio says to make offer for Pop Spoleto
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2013 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Banco Desio says to make offer for Pop Spoleto

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Small Italian lender Banco di Desio e della Brianza said on Thursday it would make an offer to buy troubled peer Banca Popolare di Spoleto in a deal that would help revamp its commercial network.

Popolare Spoleto is looking for a buyer after being put under special administration by the Bank of Italy earlier this year following an inspection that showed “serious irregularities and large expected capital losses.”

“The board has decided to continue the procedure to acquire control of Pop Spoleto and therefore to launch an offer,” Banco Desio said in a statement.

It said that its capital ratios would remain “more than adequate” if it completed the acquisition of Pop Spoleto, and ruled out needing any capital increase.

Banca Popolare di Vicenza has also expressed interest in a possible offer for Pop Spoleto.

Small lenders were hit hard by Italy’s longest post-war recession and a spike in bad loans. Many need to raise fresh capital and the regulator is encouraging alliances with healthier peers. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.