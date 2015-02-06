FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco do Brasil names Alexandre Abreu as new CEO -source
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Banco do Brasil names Alexandre Abreu as new CEO -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - State-run lender Banco do Brasil SA tapped Alexandre Abreu, current head of retail banking, as its new chief executive on Friday, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

The source declined to be named because he is not authorized to speak with the press.

Abreu takes over from Aldemir Bendine, who, according to sources on Friday, was chosen as the next CEO of state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras.

Reporting by Aluisio Alves Perreira; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.