Banco do Brasil sees scant impact of loan rate cuts

SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil, the nation’s largest lender by assets, will keep its profitability and bad loan provision estimates for the year unchanged despite a plan by management to cut lending rates, a senior executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Brasilia-based bank will offset the impact of a potential decline in interest income through cost cuts and gains in efficiency, said Paulo Caffarelli, the lender’s senior vice president for wholesale banking and international operations.