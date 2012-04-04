FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 4, 2012 / 9:26 PM / in 6 years

Banco do Brasil sees scant impact of loan rate cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil, the nation’s largest lender by assets, will keep its profitability and bad loan provision estimates for the year unchanged despite a plan by management to cut lending rates, a senior executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Brasilia-based bank will offset the impact of a potential decline in interest income through cost cuts and gains in efficiency, said Paulo Caffarelli, the lender’s senior vice president for wholesale banking and international operations.

