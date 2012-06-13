FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco do Brasil sees loan growth topping estimates
June 13, 2012 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

Banco do Brasil sees loan growth topping estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 13 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil , the nation’s largest bank by assets, expects growth in its loan book to exceed initial estimates for this year, Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine told Reuters on Wednesday.

The state-controlled bank is likely to carry out additional offerings of global notes this year, Bendine said in Rio de Janeiro. The lender sold $750 million of 10-year subordinated debt notes on Tuesday to replenish its capital base and fund other corporate purposes.

