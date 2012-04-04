FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco do Brasil cuts interest rates, expands loans
April 4, 2012

Banco do Brasil cuts interest rates, expands loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* State lender stimulates credit to spur growth

* New policies follow government stimulus package

SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil said on Wednesday it is lowering interest rates and growing its outstanding loans to boost credit and bolster growth in Latin America’s largest economy.

Among the measures, Banco do Brasil will nearly halve interest rates for credit lines directed toward consumer goods, the bank said in a statement, and the lender will offer auto loans with monthly rates as low as 1 percent.

The bank’s new credit policies follow the rollout of a government stimulus package on Tuesday aimed at shoring up manufacturers, encouraging investment and bolstering Brazil’s weak economic recovery.

President Dilma Rousseff has been pressing state lenders to offer cheaper loans in order to reduce interest rate spreads in Brazil’s banking system and increase the impact of a string of central bank interest rate cuts.

Banco do Brasil said interest rates on small businesses’ revolving credit lines will fall an average 15 percent. The bank also plans to raise total lending to small businesses by 26.8 billion reais ($14.6 billion) and to individuals by 16.3 billion reais ($8.9 billion).

