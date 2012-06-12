New Issue-Banco do Brasil SA sells $750 mln notes

June 12 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil S.A. on Tuesday sold $750 million of subordinated tier II notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $500 million. Banco do Brasil Securities, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. AMT $750 MLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY 01/19/2023 TYPE SUB NTS ISS PRICE 99.023 FIRST PAY 01/19/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 6 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/19/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 434.1 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A