FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Banco do Brasil sells $175 mln in notes
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 7:06 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Banco do Brasil sells $175 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil on Tuesday sold
$175 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    BB Securities, BNP Paribas, Banco Bradesco, Banco BTG
Pactual, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BANCO DO BRASIL

AMT $175 MLN   COUPON 3.875 PCT   MATURITY    10/10/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.978   FIRST PAY   04/10/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 4 PCT        SETTLEMENT  10/10/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.