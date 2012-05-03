FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco do Brasil sees provisions up in 2nd quarter
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

Banco do Brasil sees provisions up in 2nd quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 3 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil expects to set aside more to cover losses stemming from overdue loans in the second quarter, in an indication that delinquencies will remain high for the coming months, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The bank, Brazil’s largest lender by assets, expects provisions for bad loans to rise to between 3.6 billion reais ($1.87 billion) and 3.8 billion reais in the quarter ending June 30. Expenses related to provisions were 3.576 billion reais in the first quarter.

Provisions are expected to range between 3.5 billion reais and 3.7 billion reais for each of the third and fourth quarters of this year, the filing added.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.