Banco do Brasil eyes currencies other than dollar for bond sale
May 15, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

Banco do Brasil eyes currencies other than dollar for bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA, the nation’s largest bank by assets, is eyeing currencies other than the U.S. dollar for a potential bond issuance this year, Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro said in a conference call on Wednesday.

Monteiro, speaking on the call to discuss first-quarter earnings, said a spike in loan delinquencies between 15 days and 90 days is not worrisome and is due to seasonal reasons. That gauge is used widely to forecast future trends in loan defaults.

