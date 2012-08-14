FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco do Brasil beats profit estimates; cuts margin guidance
August 14, 2012 / 10:15 AM / in 5 years

Banco do Brasil beats profit estimates; cuts margin guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil, the nation’s largest lender, reported on Tuesday second-quarter net income of 3.008 billion reais ($1.49 billion), compared with 3.357 billion reais in the same period a year earlier.

The bank was expected to report net income of 2.86 billion reais, according to the average estimate of five analysts in a Reuters poll. Profit was 2.502 billion reais in the first quarter.

Excluding one-time items such as charges and asset sales, second-quarter profit totalled 2.986 billion reais. Analysts forecast recurring profit, as the indicator is known, of 2.78 billion reais in the quarter.

