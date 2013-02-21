FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco do Brasil beats profit estimate as revenue jumps
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 10:20 AM / in 5 years

Banco do Brasil beats profit estimate as revenue jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, as Brazil’s largest bank by assets boost revenue and kept expenses under control amid a surge in loan disbursements.

Recurring net income, or a measure of profit that excludes one-time items, rose 20 percent to 3.180 billion reais ($1.6 billion) from the prior quarter, according to a securities filing. A Thomson Reuters poll of four analysts had predicted recurring profit of 2.464 billion reais for the fourth quarter.

