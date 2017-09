SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA posted second-quarter earnings in line with earnings estimates on Tuesday.

Recurring profit, a measure of profit that excludes one-time items, came in at 2.634 billion reais ($1.15 billion) in the quarter, according to a securities filing. A Thomson Reuters poll of seven analysts had predicted recurring profit of 2.630 billion reais for the period.