SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA missed first-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday after declining revenue at Brazil’s largest bank by assets offset the effects of faster disbursements and a reduction in bad loan provisions.

Earnings before one-time items slumped 15.6 percent to 2.69 billion reais ($1.3 billion) from the previous quarter, according to a securities filing. A Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts had forecast 2.77 billion reais.