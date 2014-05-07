FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco do Brasil misses profit estimates as fee income tumbles
May 7, 2014 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

Banco do Brasil misses profit estimates as fee income tumbles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - State-run Banco do Brasil SA missed first-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday after fee income, which declined sharply in the period, fell short of expectations.

Recurring net income, or a gauge of profit excluding one-time items, came in at 2.436 billion reais ($1.1 billion) in the quarter, according to a securities filing. The number came in below the 2.512 billion reais estimated in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

The bank’s loan book reached 631.347 billion reais at the end of the quarter, below the poll’s estimate of 634.428 billion reais.

$1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

