SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA, the nation’s largest bank by assets, sees steady financial margins in the fourth quarter and in 2013 as well, should economic conditions improve, Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro said on a Friday conference call to discuss third-quarter earnings.

Monteiro added that new bad loan provisions should decline by 18 percent to 20 percent in the fourth quarter from the third quarter.