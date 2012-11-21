FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco do Brasil sees Votorantim returning to profit by June
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2012 / 8:01 PM / in 5 years

Banco do Brasil sees Votorantim returning to profit by June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Banco Votorantim SA will return to profit by June, an executive at Banco do Brasil SA said on Wednesday, as tighter credit standards and rising provisions help write off bad loans more rapidly.

Gustavo Sousa, head of investor relations at Banco do Brasil, said at an event with investors that Votorantim is cleaning up its loan book in an orderly way. Banco do Brasil holds a 49.99 percent stake in Votorantim, which lost money for the fourth straight quarter as delinquencies in its auto loan book spiked.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.