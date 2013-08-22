FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco do Brasil delays plan to boost stake in Votorantim
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2013 / 12:25 AM / 4 years ago

Banco do Brasil delays plan to boost stake in Votorantim

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - State-run Banco do Brasil SA said on Wednesday it had postponed a plan to increase its stake in troubled lender Banco Votorantim SA for an “indefinite time.”

Votorantim specializes in auto and corporate loans. Lending in those two segments went through a serious downturn last year as some borrowers increasingly fell behind on payments as a result of an economic slowdown.

In a securities filing, Banco do Brasil said the delay was mutually agreed with Banco Votorantim’s main shareholder, Votorantim Financas SA, but that both parties remain focused on “capturing synergies” between the two institutions.

Banco do Brasil currently holds a 49.9 percent stake in Votorantim and, according to a previous securities filing, any transaction between the parties would only involve the purchase of preferred shares of Banco Votorantim.

Banco do Brasil could use Votorantim’s units, including a fully-fledged trading desk and treasury unit as well as an investment banking arm, to grow in areas where its presence is still developing, such as financial and capital markets advisory, brokerage and other financial services.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.