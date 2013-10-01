FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bancolombia completes stake purchase in Guatemala's Agromercantil
#Financials
October 1, 2013 / 1:19 PM / 4 years ago

Bancolombia completes stake purchase in Guatemala's Agromercantil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Bancolombia, Colombia’s biggest bank, said on Tuesday it had completed the purchase of a 40 percent stake in Guatemala’s Grupo Agromercantil from BAM Financial Corporation for $217 million.

The stake purchase had been agreed on in December last year and Bancolombia said then that it hoped to acquire complete control of the group in the medium term. Bancolombia said at the time it would finance the purchase with its own resources and use its Panamanian affiliate to buy the stake.

Grupo Agromercantil is owned by Banco Agromercantil BAM de Guatemala, Seguros Agromercantil de Guatemala and Mercom Bank Ltd, an offshore bank headquartered in Barbados.

Colombia’s booming financial institutions whose operations have taken off thanks to improved security over the last decade are increasing their presence outside of Colombia, snatching up assets across Latin America, especially Central America. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

