Bancolombia to issue $1.2 bln shares in Colombia in Feb -sources

BOGOTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Colombia’s biggest financial entity, Bancolombia , will issue about 2.5 trillion pesos ($1.2 billion) of preferred shares in the local market, possibly within two weeks, sources close to the transaction said on Thursday.

Bancolombia’s board said it had approved the sale of 110 million preferred shares; the financial regulator must still approve the placement.

“A roadshow is already under way by those who will be marketing the shares and there has been talk of interest in doing it in the first two weeks of next month,” one of the marketing agents said, asking not to be named.

Bancolombia has declined to specify the price of the shares, which would be offered through a bookbuilding process and open for one to two weeks from its launch.

But those consulted agreed that the bank would have to take into account the recent average prices on Bogota’s stock exchange to ensure there was an incentive for investors to take part in the issue.

UNDERVALUED?

Bancolombia’s preferred shares traded at 21,800 pesos late on Thursday, lower than the average 23,289 pesos at which the shares had been changing hands over the last month.

Analysts said they saw potential for the shares to increase in price, all the more so after the roughly 30 percent drop in value the stock has suffered when talk of the new issue first surfaced.

Bancolombia share prices have eased in anticipation of the share offer and because of profits dented by investments in treasuries, and more broadly, as foreign capital leaves the country and other emerging markets as the U.S. Federal Reserve begins to wind down monetary stimulus.

“We like it a lot, the share has been punished too hard and this aggressive drop makes the share very attractive when compared with peers in Colombia and the region in many aspects,” said Juan David Ballen, from the Alianza Valores brokerage.

Last Monday, JP Morgan raised its rating for Bancolombia to overweight from neutral.

Investors are cautious, nonetheless, because of volatility in markets worldwide and likely to give careful consideration as to where and in what to invest.

“Conditions have been deteriorating a little in terms of liquidity with the cuts by the Federal Reserve,” said Edgar Romero, stock market analyst at Corredores Asociados brokerage. “This has in some way has agitated the markets and the emerging ones have not been immune to this kind of movement.”

“But on the other hand the perspectives for Colombia’s financial system are solid and the bank has very good portfolio indicators.” (Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)