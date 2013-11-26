FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bancolombia to issue preferential shares in local market
November 26, 2013 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

Bancolombia to issue preferential shares in local market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Bancolombia, Colombia’s largest bank, will make a public offering of up to 110 million preferential shares in the local market, the bank said late on Monday.

Bancolombia did not reveal the value of the issue in its filing with the financial regulator. Based on its share price, the issue’s value could reach 2.72 trillion pesos ($1.4 billion).

Bancolombia’s preferential shares closed at 24,740 pesos ($12.84) each at the end of trading on Monday. The bank is awaiting regulatory approval.

The shares will not be registered or sold in the United States.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
