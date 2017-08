BUENOS AIRES, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's Banco Patagonia SA plans to open 30 percent of its capital in New York in April of next year, two sources with knowledge of the plans said on Friday.

Banco Patagonia is 59 percent controlled by Brazil's state-run lender Banco do Brasil, a stake that would fall after the share offering but leave the Brazilian bank with control, the sources said. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)