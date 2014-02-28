FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco Popolare to sell majority stake in bad debt unit
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 28, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

Banco Popolare to sell majority stake in bad debt unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banco Popolare said on Friday it planned to sell a majority stake in its bad debt unit Release, which owns gross loans worth 3.2 billion euros.

The mid-sized lender is also mulling the sale of 1.5 billion euros of non-performing loan portfolios as it moves to clean up its balance sheet.

The bank has identified five possible buyers for Release, and plans to conclude a due diligence by April, it said in a slide presentation on its website after releasing 2013 results.

Confidential agreements have been signed with three potential buyers for the bad debt portfolios, it said. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.