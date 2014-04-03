Blackrock has 6.85 pct of Banco Popolare - Consob

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. fund manager BlackRock , which has bought stakes in several Italian lenders over the past two months, has a 6.851 percent stake in Italian cooperative lender Banco Popolare, Italy’s market regulator said on Thursday.

The regulator said in a statement the holding dated back to March 31, the day on which Banco Popolare launched a 1.5 billion euro ($2.06 billion) capital increase.

BlackRock is now the biggest shareholder in Banco Popolare, Monte dei Paschi di Siena and UniCredit. It is also the second biggest investor in Intesa Sanpaolo.