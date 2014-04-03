FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackrock has 6.85 pct of Banco Popolare - Consob
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Blackrock has 6.85 pct of Banco Popolare - Consob

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. fund manager BlackRock , which has bought stakes in several Italian lenders over the past two months, has a 6.851 percent stake in Italian cooperative lender Banco Popolare, Italy’s market regulator said on Thursday.

The regulator said in a statement the holding dated back to March 31, the day on which Banco Popolare launched a 1.5 billion euro ($2.06 billion) capital increase.

BlackRock is now the biggest shareholder in Banco Popolare, Monte dei Paschi di Siena and UniCredit. It is also the second biggest investor in Intesa Sanpaolo.

$1 = 0.7291 Euros Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.